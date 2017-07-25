Under Armour invites Stephen Curry to 2017 Asia Tour

Stephen Curry (left) and Zhang Lanxin during the event Photo: Courtesy of Under Armour





Famous NBA star Stephen Curry started his 2017 Asia Tour on July 22 in Beijing. He is from the Golden State Warriors, the team who seized the 2017 NBA championship. Zhang Lanxin, an actress who was a professional taekwondo athlete, Olympic Games Ping Pong gold medal winner Ding Ning and China National Basketball member Gu Quan also attended the event. It is the second time Curry visited China with his NBA championship trophy, after his first visit in 2013.



During the night, a grand fashion show was held in front of the Imperial Ancestral Temple. The autumn and winter products of the US sport brand Under Armour were presented. There was a lion dance which made the happy atmosphere reach its peak. When Curry showed up on stage, the Curry 3ZER0 basketball shoes specially made for him were revealed.



The shoes are mainly purple, which symbolizes mystery and dignity in China's ancient times. The color means glory and good luck, too. As a result, the color is very suitable for Curry, who led his team in the NBA competitions and won the championship in 2017. There is an old Chinese saying that zi qi dong lai, which means "the purple air comes from the east." It is a propitious omen. Under Armour used this in the designing inspiration and compared Curry and his winning team to the purple air and praised his persistent and dauntless spirits.



"I am very glad that Under Armour invited me to Asia to meet my fans, and I am very happy to come to Beijing and show the fans here my enthusiasm and perseverance for basketball," Curry said. "It is a very precious opportunity to help promote basketball all over the world, and I can learn a lot from the tour, especially the profound Chinese culture, which impressed me so much."



Curry is an NBA super star and reached 1,000 three-point shots quicker than any other player. He led his team all the way to the final competition in the 2016-2017 season and they won the championship. This Asia Tour hopes to pass his spirit on to more fans, and his spirits are also in line with the never-say-die brand concept of Under Armour.



Curry is set to visit Beijing, Chengdu in Sichuan Province and Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province. Both Curry and Under Armour want to tell basketball fans, sport lovers and all youths that they should always believe in themselves and have perseverance and faith in success.





