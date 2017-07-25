Chinese insurance company punished for wiretapping inspection team

An insurance company in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province was fined 1.12 million yuan ($165,900) Monday for wiretapping provincial inspectors to get information about industrial inspection.



Yingda Taihe Property Insurance Company's Weifang branch was found on January 6 to have placed a voice recorder pen and an iPhone 6s under a chair in a room where inspectors from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission Shangdong Bureau were conducting an inspection into the company.



The Commission sent an inspection team to conduct inspections of the insurance operations at the insurance company from December 2016 to January 2017, news portal thepaper.cn reported in January.



Lu Wentao, deputy general manager of the insurance company, Han Tao, interim head of the general office, and two other staff members were involved in the incident.



For wiretapping, the company was handed a 450,000 yuan ($66,600) fine, along with the dismissal of Lu. Han received a 100,000 yuan ($4,800) fine and a warning, the report said.



The inspection team also revealed other violations by the company, which include holding large amounts of unaccounted funds, fabricating commission charges, and reimbursing illegitimate expenses, according to the report.



The company received a 450,000 yuan ($66,600) fine for forging documents. Yang Qingming, the then general manager of the Weifang branch, was fined 40,000 yuan ($ 5,900) and given an administrative warning, it said.



The act is considered "extremely serious and has devastating consequences," according to the statement released by the commission.





