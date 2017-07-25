Pyramid scheme suspects investigated for illegal gathering, disturbing social order

Beijing police said they are investigating certain members of a Shenzhen-based company suspected of being involved in a pyramid for illegal gathering and disturbing social order.

In a statement released on Monday night, Beijing police said certain members of the company, Shanxinhui, were egged on by people with ulterior motives to participate in an illegal gathering on Monday and seriously disturb the capital's social order.

Their gathering is suspected of breaking the law, read the statement.

Zhang Tianming, the company's legal representative and others were put under "coercive measures" on suspicion of organizing and leading a pyramid scheme.



Police succeeded in persuading participants to disperse and those believed to have led the illegal gathering and refused to obey police orders have been taken away for further investigation, the statement said.

"Those who instigate or organize illegal gathering and who participate in such gathering will be punished by law," it said.

The Xinhua News Agency cited the Ministry of Public Security as saying on Friday that police accused Zhang and others of plotting, manipulating and talking people into taking part in a pyramid scheme disguised as a charity for the poor, and swindled them of huge amounts of property.

The ministry said pyramid schemes are often disguised as charities, false currency, e-commerce and WeChat marketing. The schemes pose a threat to people's property and disturb social and economic order, Xinhua said.





Global Times



