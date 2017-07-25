Meet China’s chili pepper-loving rabbit

Southwest China's Chongqing is a place where mouth-numbing chilies are an integral part of the cuisine.



That's perhaps why one curious chili pepper-loving pet rabbit has recently captured hearts to become a local celebrity.



"I know Chongqing people love chilies, but I had no idea why rabbits here love them as well," owner Huang Chao told local media.



The 31-year-old said he purchased the bunny in October and fed it the standard rabbit fare of lettuce, carrots and other veggies.



He discovered his pet rabbit's appetite for all things spicy two months later when his wife spilled a bag of dried red chilies.



Huang was surprised when he found his rabbit happily munching away.



"Discovering my rabbit's peculiar hobby was a pure accident," said Huang.



Now the rabbit is addicted to the capsaicin-packed peppers, going through around 1o each day, mainly as an appetizer, Huang said.



Chongqing Morning News

