Young man abducted in pyramid scheme eats his way to freedom

A Hubei Province man who claimed he was abducted for two months after being lured into a pyramid scheme was eventually released by his captors because he ate too much.



The man surnamed Wu said he had been siphoned into the scheme promising quick cash in his native Tongshan county but was quickly whisked away to the city of Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, Xianning Daily reported Monday.



Wu described being locked away by the group and "brainwashed" with lectures on how to indoctrinate others into the scam.



The young man said what he lacked in scamming skills he made up for in appetite.



Wu said he ate so much during his captivity that the fraudsters told him to leave.



After being released, Wu was reunited with his family two months after he disappeared, the paper read.



It was not reported whether police were investigating the case.



Xianning Daily

