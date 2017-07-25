Court names, shames debtors with phone messages

A court in East China's Jiangsu Province and local telecom companies are calling out loan defaulters with a name-and-shame scheme that involves tacking an automatic audio message to their phone numbers.



Instead of the standard ringing sound, anyone who calls the numbers of people blacklisted as delinquent borrowers will hear a recording that informs of their outstanding loan and the legal action brought against them.



"The number you dialed has been listed as dishonest by the Guangyun county court and is subjected to law enforcement. Please urge them to fulfill their legal obligations," the message said.



So far at least 10 people had the voice message added to their phone numbers. By Thursday afternoon, one of them contacted the local court and promised to return the loan as soon as possible, thepaper.cn reported on Monday.



According to the court, the message can only be removed when the debt is paid in full.



An employee at the court surnamed Wang told thepaper.cn that the message aims to shame the plaintiffs in front of friends and family into paying back their loans, according to the report.



The court also plans to cooperate with motor vehicle authorities to impose restrictions on the debtors' driving licenses.



Guangyun county joins Dongfeng, Henan Province in the recent use of shaming audio messages, a tactic approved in 2013 by the Supreme People's Court in Beijing as part of a national blacklist targeting individuals, corporations and governments that default on loans.



People listed are subject to having their names broadcast in public spaces and released online, thepaper.cn reported.



thepaper.cn

