Figuratively Speaking

By Globa Times Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/25 20:33:39
890m

Fourth-generation telecoms users in China in the first half of this year, 65 percent of all mobile users, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

84.8%

Amount of the annual target for reducing excess steel capacity in China in the first five months of 2017.

$261b

Spending by Chinese mainland tourists in overseas destinations in 2016, ranking first in the world, said a report released by Ctrip.

6.9%

First-half growth of China's value-added industrial output, up 0.9 percentage point from last year and the highest in three years.

114b cubic meters

China's first-half natural gas consumption, up 15.2 percent year-on-year, data from the National Development and Reform Commission showed.

