Figuratively Speaking

890m
Fourth-generation telecoms users in China in the first half of this year, 65 percent of all mobile users, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
said.
84.8%
Amount of the annual target for reducing excess steel capacity in China in the first five months of 2017.
$261b
Spending by Chinese mainland tourists in overseas destinations in 2016, ranking first in the world, said a report released by Ctrip.
6.9%
First-half growth of China's value-added industrial output, up 0.9 percentage point from last year and the highest in three years.
114b cubic meters
China's first-half natural gas consumption, up 15.2 percent year-on-year, data from the National Development and Reform Commission
showed.