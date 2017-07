Kors buys Jimmy Choo for $1.2b

US retailer Michael Kors has agreed to buy luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion, snapping up a UK brand launched in London and made famous by celebrity fans including Princess Diana.



Founded in the 1990s by shoemaker Jimmy Choo, the brand is known for its stiletto heels and accessories that are sold in cities around the world.



It put itself up for sale in April after its majority owner JAB signaled its intention to focus on consumer goods.