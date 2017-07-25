Probe into Sun sends strong signal to dishonest officials: expert

The probe into Sun Zhengcai
, former Party chief of Chongqing, sends a strong signal that there's no room for members who are dishonest to the Party or cross the red line of political discipline, said a Chongqing-based expert on Party governance.
Sun, former secretary of Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), was put under investigation for "serious discipline violation," the Xinhua News Agency reported.
The probe into Sun was hailed as a "timely and right" decision at a meeting of CPC's Chongqing Municipal Committee on Monday, the Chongqing Daily reported.
The probe into Sun shows again that the Party discipline is a red line for Party members, and there is no room for those who are not honest or loyal to the Party, Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, told the Global Times.
"It is also a good thing that those who are dishonest to the Party are uncovered ahead of the 19th Session of the CPC National Congress, no matter how promising their future seemed to be," said Su.
The fall of Sun also proves that a crucial criterion of Party officials is whether they are politically reliable and have strong Party spirit, Su added.
Sun was appointed as Party chief of Chongqing in 2012, and was re-elected to the position late in May. Sun also served as Party chief of Northeast China's Jilin Province from 2009 to 2012.
The Jilin Provincial Committee of the CPC also held a meeting on Monday, expressing support to the investigation into Sun and urging Party members in Jilin to be "politically sensible" and stand firm on their political stance, the Jilin Daily reported.
Hours after the probe into Sun was announced, the People's Daily published a commentary on its WeChat account, saying that "the decision fully reflected the CPC Central Committee's clear attitude toward and strong determination on the Party's strict self-governance."
Unlike other cases, the probe into Sun, who kept a low-profile and was cautious with his words and deeds, came unexpectedly, said Su.