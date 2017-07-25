Mobike begins operations in two Italian cities

Chinese bike-sharing platform Mobike announced on Tuesday that it is tapping into Italy, the fourth overseas market for the company.



Mobike will provide services in Milan and Florence as of the beginning of August, and its service will charge 0.8 euro ($0.93) per half hour, according to a statement Mobike sent to the Global Times on Tuesday. The company is putting 8,000 bikes into the Italian market.



Mobike has put 6 million bikes into more than 150 cities worldwide, the statement noted. It now has more than 100 million registered users.



Mobike's major Chinese competitors, ofo and Bluegogo, have also expanded into overseas markets, according to media reports.



For example, ofo launched services in Singapore earlier this year.

