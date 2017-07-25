Wanda ‘not dumping assets’

Dalian Wanda Group's move to transfer property rights of Wanda Plaza in Nanchang, East China's Jiangxi Province to insurer Pearl River Life is being done under previously agreed upon terms and reflects the developer's asset-light strategy, Wanda Chairman Wang Jianlin said on Tuesday.



"Media reports that call the deal as a rush by Wanda to dump its assets is inaccurate," Wang was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the company's website on Tuesday.



Wanda has developed to a stage where it can make money through its brand, said the statement.



The Wanda Plaza in Nanchang is among the first batch of the group's asset-light projects, the statement noted.





