Under pressure, HNA Group discloses ownership shift to reassure investors

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which recently began an aggressive global shopping spree, disclosed its ownership shake-up on Monday in an apparent move to allay rising concerns over its shareholding structure.



The privately held company, which started as a regional airline and grew to a global player with assets worth billions of dollars, is now controlled by two charitable foundations the company established, according to an open letter the company sent to its employees, clients and partners.



Together, the foundations hold more than a 50 percent stake in the company, said the letter.



Chen Feng and Wang Jian, the founders and co-chairmen of HNA Group, individually hold 14.98 percent stakes in the company, the letter said. Chen and Wang, along with 10 other individuals, hold 47.5 percent.



But questions remain about a mysterious investor named Guan Juan, who was reportedly the largest individual shareholder in HNA. He recently donated 30 percent of his shares to the Hainan Cihang Charity Foundation Inc, making the latest ownership shift possible, according to media reports.



In response to inquiries about Guan from financial news site yicai.com, HNA confirmed that Guan donated his stake in the company to the foundation but said that he had never held any position in the company, yicai.com reported on Tuesday.



The Cihang Foundation, which was set up in New York recently, owns a 29.5 percent stake in HNA and its sister organization in China holds 22.75 percent, according to the company's letter.



HNA said that it decided to set up the charitable foundation in New York because the company is pursuing more and more overseas operations and charitable projects, according to yicai.com.



HNA has been under heavy pressure from frequent questions raised about its shareholding structure in deals overseas, including a transaction to acquire New York-based SkyBridge Capital, which is still awaiting regulatory approval in the US.



Some media reports have said that the Bank of America recently backed away from doing business with HNA due to concerns over its ownership structure.



In its letter on Monday, HNA defended its ownership structure, saying that it has "effectively resolved contradictory problems between fairness and efficiency, which troubled development."



The group further said that it would disclose ownership changes each year despite being a private company.





