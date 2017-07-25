New shopping festival launched by JD.com, Wal-Mart

The first large-scale promotional campaign called the "8.8 Shopping Festival" that combines both online and off-line transactions, scheduled to be held on August 8, was jointly launched by China's e-commerce platform JD.com and US retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc on the first anniversary of their partnership on Tuesday.



The new festival fills the vacuum between 618 day, which JD.com launched in 2010 to celebrate its anniversary on June 18, and China's nationwide Double 11 shopping festival, which falls on November 11.



The two retail giants have been exploring the integration of online and off-line activity since their strategic alliance was announced in June 2016, with one pilot project on an innovative approach to explore supply chain and technology integration to share online and off-line inventory information and product inventory.



"JD.com and Wal-Mart will make more moves in terms of store resource integration. JD.com will establish pickup points in Wal-Mart stores to give consumers more delivery address options and pickup solutions," said Carol Fung, president of the fast-moving consumer goods business unit of JD.com.



"There is no channel conflict because nowadays no customers are purely reliant on online or off-line channels," Ben Hassing, senior vice president of e-commerce and technology for Wal-Mart China, said at a press conference.



Big data from JD showed that the sales of Wal-Mart's flagship store on JD Worldwide during the 618 shopping spree in 2017 was more than four times as high as the sales on November 11 last year.

