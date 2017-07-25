China urges India not to abuse trade remedy measures

China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOC) said Tuesday that India should avoid abusing trade remedy measures and hoped the two countries can settle trade disputes through consultation.
The comment came after India announced on July 21 it will launch an anti-dumping investigation over photovoltaic cells and units imported from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, and Malaysia.
China is paying close attention to the investigation and hopes India will conduct it in a prudent manner and according to relevant regulations, said Wang Hejun, head of the MOC's trade remedy and investigation bureau.
Wang said adopting restrictive measures for the trade of photovoltaic products would not only harm photovoltaic sector development in India, but also dampen the sector's long-term development worldwide as well as economic and trade cooperation between China and India.
All countries should cooperate for the sustainable and healthy development of the photovoltaic sector, which is significant in fighting climate change, rather than resorting to trade remedy measures and disrupting trade orders, Wang said.
India's photovoltaic market has witnessed fast expansion, with its photovoltaic power generating capacity growing 3.7 times over the past three years, which has also benefited from China's photovoltaic products with reasonable prices and high quality, Wang said.