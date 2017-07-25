Vietnamese dissident nabbed for overthrow plan

Police in Vietnam have arrested a prominent dissident they have accused of conducting activities aimed at overthrowing the government, in what appeared to be latest effort by the Communist-ruled country to crack down on critics.



Police in central Nghe An said Le Dinh Luong, 51, was arrested on Monday.



They said on their news website Luong had conducted "regular activities with the aim to overthrow the authority and complicate local security," but did not elaborate.



Several dissidents and bloggers voiced support for Luong online.



With information tightly controlled by the ­government, some critics take to web blogs to air their grievances and ­social media sites, including Facebook, are hugely popular.



In June, a Vietnamese court jailed prominent ­blogger ­Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, known as "Me Nam" (Mother Mushroom) for 10 years for publishing propaganda against the state.



According to her lawyer, Quynh was found guilty and sentenced at a one-day trial, six months after she was ­arrested for posting what police ­described as anti-state reports, including one about civilians dying in police custody.



Luong and Quynh had both spoken out against a ­subsidiary of Taiwan's ­Formosa ­Plastics Corp that caused one of ­Vietnam's biggest ­environmental disasters in April.





