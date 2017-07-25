China contributes one fifth of the world's computer science papers

Papers written by Chinese academics account for 23 percent of the world's total, according to figures released at a Chinese computer summit Tuesday.



Over 100 academics and entrepreneurs gathered to exchange views on undergraduate computer science education at the Future Computer Education Summit 2017, held by China Computer Federation (CCF).



Due to the country's investment and individuals' passions for computer research and development, the number of papers written by Chinese academics has increased greatly from just 2 percent on the world total in 1997, according to the CCF.



"Despite the increase, China's undergraduate computer science education still lags behind top-ranking international colleges," said Gao Wen, chairman of the CCF.



Zhou Aoying, vice president of East China Normal University suggested at the summit that colleges and universities should increase the numbers of computer science teachers, and cooperate with companies to develop more talent.

