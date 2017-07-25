Death toll in India building collapse rises to 8

At least eight people including six women were killed Tuesday and more than 30 others are feared trapped after a building collapsed in India's Maharashtra state, police said.



The 40-year-old four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai, India's financial capital.



"Eight people were killed and around 11 were rescued from the rubble of collapsed building in Ghatkopar, an eastern suburb of Mumbai," a police official said.



Those pulled alive from the debris were admitted in nearest medical facility for treatment of injuries.



Rescuers including fire brigade personnel and civic officials using heavy machinery are frantically searching for at least 30 people feared to be trapped under the debris.



Mumbai's Chief Fire Officer P. Rahangdale told media that search for the trapped ones was going on.



"Dozens of people are believed missing in rubble," Rahangdale said.



"The entire residential building has collapsed. About 30 to 40 persons are suspected to be trapped."



Reports said around 15 to 16 families used to reside on the three floors of the building, while as from the ground floor a nursing home was operating. Officials said the nursing home was vacant at the time of collapse.



Deadly accidents due to failing infrastructure (either new or old) is common in India.



Construction experts blame the lax administration and corruption in India for flouting building rules that often results in using poor quality materials, inadequate supervision, poor safety standards for workers.

