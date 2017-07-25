China’s annual growth forecast to be 6.8%

Two institutions on Tuesday forecast China's annual GDP growth to be about 6.8 percent this year, lower than the 6.9 percent for the first half, but higher than the annual target of around 6.5 percent.



The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said in a report that growth in the third and fourth quarter will be 6.8 percent and 6.7 percent, as investment, consumption and exports may grow at slightly lower rates.



"China's economy will continue its steady performance, and we are confident about the country meeting its annual growth target," the report said. Another report released by the State Information Center made the same projection about annual growth, and said that growth in the latter half will be around 6.7 percent.

