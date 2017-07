The high-end Ro-Ro passenger vessel enters the waters of Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on Monday. With a speed of 28.5 knots, the ship built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Company can hold more than 1,600 passengers, domestic news site chinanews.com reported. The price of the ship surpassed 1 billion yuan ($148 million), setting a record for the company. Photo: CFP