Cassano retiring – again

Antonio Cassano of Sampdoria dribbles the ball during their Italian Serie A match against Empoli on March 12, 2016 in Empoli, Italy. Photo: CFP

Former Italy international striker Antonio ­Cassano, one of the country's most skillful and controversial players, confirmed his retirement for the ­second time in a week on Monday, bringing an eventful end to a colorful career.The 35-year initially announced he was retiring on Tuesday last week, before backtracking on his decision just hours after breaking the news to his Verona teammates.He then said Monday that he was quitting Verona only two weeks after joining the Serie A club, but added that he would look to continue playing elsewhere.However, Cassano later posted another message on the Twitter account of his wife, Carolina Marcialis, to clarify that he was ­indeed hanging up his boots."Contrary to what appeared on my wife's official profiles on social media, I would like to clarify the following," Cassano said."Carolina was wrong. After thinking and ­reflecting, in the end I decided: Antonio ­Cassano will not play football anymore."I apologize to the city of Verona, all the fans, to President Maurizio Setti, to Sports ­Director Filippo Fusco, to coach Fabio Pecchia, to my teammates and to the medical and technical staff."At this moment, I feel my priority is to be close to my children and wife."Cassano, renowned for his volatile behavior, signed for Verona on July 10 after the club secured promotion back to Serie A.The veteran forward hadn't played since his release from Sampdoria in January.Last week he threatened to leave Verona, ­before pulling a dramatic about-turn."This morning I had a moment of weakness, I had a meeting with Fabio Pecchia and the others to say that I wanted to stop," ­Cassano told reporters on July 18."I was yearning for my family but the club's management has asked them to come and they gave me the strength to carry on."My wife told me, 'The kids and myself can't not watch you play.' That will give me strength that I haven't had in 18 years. I want to rise to the challenge and have a crazy season."Cassano first came to prominence with AS Roma before spells with Real Madrid, AC ­Milan and Inter Milan, and scored 10 goals in 39 international appearances.He was diagnosed with an atrial septal ­defect in his heart and underwent an operation under local anesthetic in November 2011 which allowed him to continue his career.