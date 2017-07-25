Michu forced to retire

Spain's former Swansea City and Napoli striker Michu confirmed Tuesday he has been forced to retire because of an ankle injury, the 31-year-old said on his Twitter account.



Miguel Perez Cuesta, better known as Michu, began his career at his home club Oviedo before moving to Celta Vigo and Rayo Vallecano. He signed for Premier League side Swansea City in 2012, before going on loan to Serie A side Napoli in July 2014.



Michu earned one cap for Spain in a World Cup qualifier in October 2013 against Belarus before injuring his ankle.



After his contract with Swansea terminated in November 2015, Michu returned home to his native Asturias in the north of Spain, first with amateur side Langreo and last season with Oviedo in the second division.

