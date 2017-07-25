Peaty breaks 50m record

Britain's Adam Peaty broke his own men's 50-meter ­breaststroke world record on Tuesday in the heats of the FINA World Championships in Budapest.



The 22-year-old clocked 26.10 seconds, lowering his own mark of 26.42 set two years ago in the semifinals of the World Championships in Kazan, Russia, on his way to winning the final.



Fresh from winning the men's 100-meter breaststroke gold on Monday night, Peaty blasted out his world-record time to qualify for Tuesday night's semifinals.



It is the third time he has held the 50-meter world record in his career.



His main rival in Wednesday's final looks to be South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh, who was only 0.44 seconds behind Peaty in the heats.





