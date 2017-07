Rose to join Cavaliers

Free agent point guard Derrick Rose and the Cleveland Cavaliers reached agreement on a one-year contract, ESPN reported Monday, citing league sources.



The deal will be for the veteran minimum salary of $2.1 million, with Rose expected to sign the contract on Tuesday, ESPN reported.



Rose met with new Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman and other officials on Monday, just three days after meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers.