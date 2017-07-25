Greece returns to debt markets after 3-year hiatus

Greece returned to the debt markets for the first time in three years on Tuesday, with reports saying it was on track to raise funds at a lower cost than last time, marking a symbolic victory for the beleaguered nation.



While results were not expected until later in the day, Greek media reported that the yield - the financing cost for the government or the rate of return for investors - on the five-year bonds could come in between 4.75 and 4.875 percent.



That is slightly below the 4.95 percent in Greece's last auction of bonds in 2014, which reportedly was the target the Greek government had set for itself in the new offer.



The government announced Monday it was attempting a comeback to the debt markets, which it considers a test of confidence.



Greece currently has no real need to draw money from the bond markets as it recently received renewed financial support at lower rates under its international bailout.



However it is a psychological milestone, demonstrating that Greece is back on the road to weaning itself off bailout aid.

