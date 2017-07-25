Trump renews attacks on attorney general

US President Donald Trump
resumed his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday, calling his onetime ally "very weak" in pursuing intelligence leaks and for failing to go after former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over her email.
Trump's latest Twitter salvo followed a report in the Washington Post that the president and his advisers have discussed replacing Sessions, one of the Republican billionaire's earliest supporters.
"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a very weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes [where are e-mails &DNC server] & Intel leakers!" Trump tweeted.
Trump has openly criticized Sessions for recusing himself from overseeing a federal probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to meddle in the 2016 US presidential elections.
With pressure mounting from the investigation led by former FBI director Robert Mueller, Trump has sought to revive an election year controversy over Clinton's use of a private server.
The White House also alleged last week that the Democrats colluded with Ukraine during the 2016 campaign, adding another twist to the president's counter-offensive.
"Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - 'quietly working to boost Clinton.' So where is the investigation A.G.," Trump said in another early morning tweet Tuesday.
US presidents normally go to great pains to avoid being seen as influencing ongoing or possible investigations, making Trump's attacks on Sessions all the more extraordinary.