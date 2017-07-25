China supports joint exploration in South China Sea

FM Wang begins visit to the Philippines

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said he supported the idea of joint energy ventures with the Philippines in the South China Sea, warning that unilateral action could cause problems and damage both sides.



Wang, on a two-day visit to Manila, made the remarks after President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday a ­partner had been found to ­develop oil fields and exploration and ­exploitation would restart this year.



Duterte did not identify the partner. The energy ministry on July 12 said drilling at the Reed Bank, suspended in 2014, might resume before year-end, and the government was preparing to offer new blocks to investors in bidding in ­December.



"In waters where there are overlapping maritime rights and interests, if one party goes for unilateral development, and the other party takes the same action, that might complicate the situation at sea," Wang told a news conference.



"That might lead to tension, and as the end result, nobody would be able to develop ­resources."



The Philippines relies overwhelmingly on imports to fuel its fast-growing economy and needs to develop indigenous energy resources.



Its main source of natural gas, the Malampaya field near the South China Sea waters, will be depleted within a decade.



Philippine Foreign ­Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said the proposal to jointly develop resources in the South China Sea began in 1986, but the two countries "had not found wisdom to be able to push through to the next step."



Wang also said China and Southeast Asian countries were firming up a maritime code of conduct framework, showing the world they could handle ­differences.



However, in a veiled reference to the US, he said it was important for regional friends to stand up to outside interference.



"If there are still some non-regional forces in the region, they don't want to see stability and want to stir up trouble, we need to stand together and say 'No' to them together," he said.





