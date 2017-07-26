Instigating Sino-Indian confrontation won’t benefit US

More than five weeks into the border standoff between China and India, some countries other than the two directly involved are trying to step in. An article carried by the Washington Examiner on Monday unsurprisingly hyped the China threat and extolled the US-Indian relationship. It suggested the US provide support for India's efforts to deter and counter China, and rally the world against China.



Besides, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said during a recent visit to India that the China-India standoff incident is a long-term dispute and territorial disputes should be resolved peacefully, and Australia would not like to see an escalation.



China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang noted on Monday that what's happening in Doklam is not a territorial dispute, since that part of the boundary has been long defined. Apparently Bishop intends to blur the nature of the face-off and shows disguised support for India.



The US seems to be everywhere when conflicts come up and it seldom takes an impartial posture to help address the problems. Yet partiality is likely to lead to war. There are certain forces in the West that are instigating a military clash between China and India, from which they can seek strategic benefits at no cost to themselves. Washington applied this scheme in the South China Sea disputes.



It's necessary to note that half a century ago behind the border war between China and India, there were the invisible hands of the US and the Soviet Union. New Delhi has to draw a lesson from the lingering hurt.



China, the world's second-largest economy, is a close neighbor of India. Thus fighting a war with China will only cost India's opportunities of economic domestic development and its beneficial external environment.



In fact, neither China nor India wants a war. China has addressed most of its boundary issues with its neighbors through negotiations.



So far, the Donald Trump administration has paid little attention to US-Indian ties, and their divergences over issues like trade and immigration remain.



The Americans may think they can copy their South China Sea trick. But what did the US get from the maritime disputes? Likewise, Washington won't get any benefits from the escalation of the Sino-Indian confrontation. China won't give up safeguarding its territory because of US interference.



