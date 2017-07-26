US President Donald Trump
on Tuesday renewed attacks on his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying he is in a "weak position."
"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & intel leakers!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.
"Where is the investigation A.G.," he said.
The attacks came one day after Trump described the former senator as "beleaguered," asking on Twitter why isn't Sessions "looking into Crooked Hillary's crimes & Russia relations?"
The public bashings began when Trump said in an interview on July 19 that it was "unfair to the president" when Sessions chose to recuse himself from all Russia-related probes after his appointment to the position.
"Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else," Trump said during that interview.
The White House later clarified that despite his disappointment, Trump still had confidence in Sessions.
With the renews bashings on Twitter, several US news outlets are reporting that the White House may be considering a substitute for Sessions.
Axios News reported Monday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been considered, a speculation that Giuliani denied.
The discord between Trump and Sessions followed closely the announced departure of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.