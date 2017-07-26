34 arrested in Ethiopia's biggest anti-corruption sweep in years

34 senior officials, businessperson and middlemen have been arrested in Ethiopia's biggest anti-corruption sweep in years.
Speaking to media on Tuesday, Negeri Lencho, Minister of Ethiopian Government Communication Affairs Office (GCAO) said the detainees include government officials from the Ministry of Finance
and Economic Cooperation, Ethiopian Sugar Corporation, Ethiopian Roads Authority and Addis Ababa Roads Authority.
Lencho declined to disclose the names of the detainees and the specific crimes they are accused of committing.
Ethiopian government has identified corruption and rent seeking activities as part of the reason Ethiopia was rocked by sweeping unrest in 2016.
The Ethiopian government has since then promised to crack down on grand scale corruption which has afflicted one of the world's fastest growing economy and East Africa's largest economy.