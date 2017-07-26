Manchester embraces bike-sharing with cases of misuses, vandalism

Almost one month ago, Mobike, the Chinese bike-sharing company, brought 1,000 bikes to Great Manchester of Britain, to kick start the city's first ever shared cycling scheme.



While many Mancunians become immediate fans to the dockless and cashless bike scheme, a few misuses and vandalism have been reported. Local media and experts are now wondering whether Mobike could help the city better embrace a true bike-sharing culture.



MOBIKE LOVED



It's quite easy to spot the iconic silver and orange bikes on the streets of Manchester and Salford. Outside the Manchester Central Library, six Mobikes are parked under a tree. Within less than 10 minutes, two of them are ridden away by two men working nearby.



"I use the bikes almost every working day, riding home, or to catch a meeting with somebody in some distance," Josh Potter, a local bank clerk tells Xinhua, "You can find them through the smartphone and leave them anywhere. It is convenient and great."



Using specially designed bikes equipped with GPS and proprietary smart-lock technology, Mobike enables users of its smartphone app to find a bike near them, reserve and unlock it. After reaching their destination, the user parks the bike by the roadside and locks it, automatically making the bike available to the next rider.



Matt Carter, a young man in his 20s, has changed his way of commute since Mobike came to Manchester. He used to travel to work by subway and tramcar, which cost him at least 8 pounds (10.4 US dollars) every day.



"Riding a Mobike is much cheaper, if I am lucky enough to find one near my home in the morning," he tells Xinhua.



The deposit for the bikes is 49 pounds and fully refundable. For the special month of July, Mobike offers a discounted 29-pound deposit to users. Usage is charged at 50 pence per 30 minutes.



"There is a lot of appetite for cycling, both from end users and local business and institutions wanting to get involved in various ways. We are very happy to contribute to this overall enthusiasm," says Steve Pyer, Mobike's manager in Britain, noting that Mancunians are now taking 4,000 trips using Mobike every day.



VANDALISM



Improper use and vandalism of the bikes are raising public concerns. At least 50 of the bikes have been vandalized since the launch on June 30. Reports said some bikes were abandoned in bins, with GPS trackers being disabled or locks smashed. Some bikes are badly damaged, or even being thrown in the canal.



Helen Pidd, Guardian's North of England editor, says she has been "fed up with following the app to a residential street where there is clearly a Mobike stashed in someone's garden".



She expresses her disappointment and anger in reports, writing: "I really wanted to believe that Mancunians could be trusted with nice things ... You wouldn't blame Mobike for taking its remaining bikes to a better behaved city."



Manchester transport experts are also discussing whether the city is ready for Mobike and the cycling culture.



Ruth Oldenziel, a Manchester cycling history expert, says only when cycling is an important part of a city's transportation, will bikes be universally respected. To achieve this goal, she argues, the city needs to invest more in infrastructure, improve cycle paths and increase city center parking cost.



The Manchester Evening News comments recently in its report that as for the question of embracing a true cycling culture, the city is at the beginning of a long road. "Manchester has a steep hill to climb and perhaps Mobike could help us begin that journey," it says.



WISH FOR MORE



As the first and only bike-sharing scheme currently in Manchester, Mobike has been supported by the Manchester City Council, Salford City Council and Transport for Greater Manchester. All parts are optimistic that Mobike will support the greater uptake of cycling in the city.



Peter Connor, councilor and the ceremonial mayor of the city of Salford, tells Xinhua that his colleagues and friends are all fascinated by Mobike. "We need more, and thank the Chinese company for bringing them to us," he says.



Local cycling campaigner, Nick Hubble, says vandalism is inevitable in the early days of the shared bike scheme. "It really is proving popular. Vandalism is a question of our social issues but it is early days and I'm optimistic."



Pyer, the Mobike UK manager, says that most bikes are being used legitimately and the feedback is positive from residents, businesses and community centers.



The company has signed 14 sponsorship deals with local businesses in Manchester and is now in talks with more firms, universities and hospitals who are interested in making the sharing bikes available to their employees and staff.

