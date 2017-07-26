Chinese, Philippine FMs discuss on joint exploration in South China Sea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Philippine counterpart Alan Peter Cayetano held discussion on joint exploration in South China Sea at a press conference in Manila Tuesday.



Cayetano said the two countries must work together to safeguard peace and ensure stability in the South China Sea. He also stressed the need to cultivate a peaceful environment in the South China Sea.



Cayetano noted that under the leadership of current Philippine and Chinese leaders, the two countries could have the wisdom to find proper ways on joint exploration in the South China Sea, with the aim of benefiting peoples of the two sides.



For his part, the visiting Chinese foreign minister said in waters where there is overlapping of maritime rights and interests, if one party goes for unilateral development, the other party will take the same actions, and that might complicate the situation.



That might lead to tensions, and as the result, nobody might be able to develop the resources, Wang said.



He noted that joint exploration doesn't affect and involve the respective legal systems of both countries. It is about agreeing on common rules and arrangements acceptable to both sides, Wang added.



He said ties between China and the Philippines have significantly developed and it is necessary that the two countries make decisions that could benefit the peoples of both countries.

