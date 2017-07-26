Chinese FM pledges support to Philippines' independent foreign policy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Philippine counterpart Alan Peter Cayetano here on Tuesday, saying China supports Philippines' independent foreign policy.
Wang also said China is willing to be the sincere partner in Philippines' nation building.
Wang made the assurance that China will firmly supports Philippines' war against illegal drugs and terrorism, vowing to provide more supports in these efforts.
Wang said China has already provided narcotic detection equipment to the Philippines to help its war against illegal drugs, promising that more is on the way.
Wang also disclosed that China is going to provide emergency supplies worth more than 3 million US dollars to the Philippines to help with the rehabilitation work in the southern Philippine city of Marawi, which has been ravaged in a war against extremists.
The Chinese foreign minister said China supports Duterte's policy in developing friendship and cooperations with China, saying the policy is on the right side of the history and serves the interests of the two peoples.
"We, Chinese, value friendship. We return any kindness shown to us. And we want to be good friends and good neighbors with the Philippine people," Wang added.
In his talks with Cayetano, Wang said China firmly supports Philippines' role as the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) this year.
"China is willing to step up communication and coordination with the Philippines to help host the East Asian Leaders' meetings on cooperation and push for further progress on China-ASEAN relations and East Asian cooperation," Wang said.
Wang also affirmed that China will stand firmly with the Philippines and other ASEAN countries to safeguard the peace and stability of the South China Sea.
Wang pointed out that through concerted efforts between China, the Philippines and all other ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea is trending towards stability and cooperation is rising and positive elements are increasing.
"The framework for the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea has been reached. These facts show to the whole world that China and the ASEAN countries have full capability and wisdom to solve disputes and safeguard the stability of the South China Sea," Wang said.
"If there are still forces outside the region, who don't want to see stability in the South China Sea and still want to stir up trouble in the South China Sea, we need to stand together and we need to say no to them together," Wang added.