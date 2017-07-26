Chengdu launches rail-sea cargo link to Southeast Asia

A cargo train left Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province Tuesday, testing a new rail-sea cargo route to Southeast Asia.



The train, loaded with titanium dioxide and industrial ammonium phosphate, left Chengdu Qingbaijiang International Railway Station at 10 a.m. It will arrive at Beibuwan Station in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region 60 hours later; from there the goods will be transported to Malaysia via sea.



The whole journey will take about 20 days. Previously, goods from Chengdu were transported via road and sea to Southeast Asia, which took more than 40 days.



Condiments, auto parts, industrial materials and furniture made in Chengdu are very popular in Southeast Asian countries, while fruit and seafood from that region sells well in Chengdu, according to sources from Chengdu Qingbaijiang International Railway Station.



The rail-sea link was launched to open a new transportation means and boost bilateral trade, the sources said.



In the future, products from Southeast Asian countries can be transported to Europe via China on the rail-sea link which follows the ancient silk road route, according to the sources.



Chengdu is scheduled to open more cross-border cargo transportation routes leading to other Southeast Asian countries.

