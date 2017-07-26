Chinese, Russian warships conduct gun firing exercises in Baltic Sea

Chinese and Russian warships held gun firing exercises in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday as part of the "Joint Sea 2017" naval drills.



The ships which were divided into two tactical groups fired their secondary guns at floating targets set by the Russian side.



"These kinds of small and light targets are quite unsteady and thus difficult to be targeted," said Zhang Yunpeng, a commander in charge of secondary guns on China's missile destroyer Hefei.



A large amount of shells were fired in a blink from the Hefei ship at Zhang's order and hit the target.



The captain of Hefei said the two countries' navy fleets were closely coordinated and reached their expected goals.



The Joint Sea 2017 drills, which kicked off on Saturday and will last until July 28, aim to carry out joint rescue missions and ensure maritime economic activities.



The Chinese fleet consists of one destroyer, one frigate, one supply ship, ship-borne helicopters and marines. The Russian side includes one frigate, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and marines.



The Chinese and Russian navies will conduct a variety of joint exercises and attend a parade in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day.

