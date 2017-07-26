Court orders to confiscate deceased official's ill-gotten gains

A Chinese court on Tuesday ordered the confiscation of a huge amount of ill-gotten gains of Ren Runhou, a former vice governor of Shanxi Province, who died in 2014 when he was investigated.



Ren's illegal assets, including more than 12.95 million yuan (1.918 million US dollars), nearly 430,000 Hong Kong dollars, over one million US dollars, 213,200 euros and 10,000 Canadian dollars, will be confiscated, along with other illegal gains and property, according to the Intermediate People's Court of Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province.



The court found that Ren took advantage of his various positions from 2001 to 2013 to accept bribes to seek benefit for others, embezzle public assets, while having huge amounts of properties with unidentified sources.



Ren was put under investigation by the Communist Party of China anti-graft authority in August 2014. He died of disease on Sept. 30, 2014.



He was stripped of his Party membership for corruption in April 2015.



The trial of Ren opened on June 21.

