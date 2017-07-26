Xi, Cook Islands leader exchange congratulations on anniversary of relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping
and the British Queen's Representative to the Cook Islands Tom Marsters on Tuesday exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between their countries.
In his message, Xi said that mutual political trust between the two countries has deepened, economic and technological cooperation has yielded remarkable outcome, people-to-people and cultural exchanges have become closer day by day since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Cook Islands 20 years ago.
China is willing to work with the Cook Islands to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, and promote China-Cook Islands strategic partnership based on mutual respect and common development to a higher level, Xi said.
For his part, Marsters said in his message that bilateral ties have gained fruitful achievements since the establishment of diplomatic relations 20 years ago.
The Cook Islands appreciates China's long-term help for the country's economic and social development, and stands ready to push forward the development of bilateral ties on the basis of mutual respect.