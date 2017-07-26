10 people killed, 5 badly injured as boat sinks in central Indonesia

A speedboat capsized in waters of northern Borneo Island of central Indonesia on Tuesday, leaving 10 people dead and five others seriously injured, an official of disaster relief agency said.



The boat, which was heading toward Tanjung Selor of Bulungan district, sank shortly after leaving Pelabuhan Tengkayu of Tarakan town of North Kalimantan province, according to spokesman of national search and rescue office Marsudi.



Head of emergency unit of the disaster management agency in Tarakan town, named only as Samto, revealed that about 36 others were rescued safely after the incident.



"The latest data is that as many as 10 people are dead. Scores of people are injured, but five of them are still being treated at a hospital for their serious wounds," Samto told Xinhua via phone.



Search and rescue operation was halted on Tuesday evening, the head of the agency said.



"However, we will wait for the possibility of reports or complaints conveyed by families or relatives whose family members are missing," he added.

