Artist makes flowerpot puppets in China's Taiwan

Installation artist Chen Weiguang sets a flowerpot puppet playing erhu, a Chinese musical instrument, at Yunlin County in southeast China's Taiwan, July 24, 2017. Chen started to reuse old flowerpots to make puppets ten years ago and now he has created over 1,000 puppets. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Installation artist Chen Weiguang sets a flowerpot puppet at Yunlin County in southeast China's Taiwan, July 24, 2017. Chen started to reuse old flowerpots to make puppets ten years ago and now he has created over 1,000 puppets. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Installation artist Chen Weiguang sets a flowerpot puppet playing the sax at Yunlin County in southeast China's Taiwan, July 24, 2017. Chen started to reuse old flowerpots to make puppets ten years ago and now he has created over 1,000 puppets. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Installation artist Chen Weiguang shows a flowerpot puppet at Yunlin County in southeast China's Taiwan, July 24, 2017. Chen started to reuse old flowerpots to make puppets ten years ago and now he has created over 1,000 puppets. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)