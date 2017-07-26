Amazing scenery of Barkol grassland in China's Xinjiang

A horse grazes at the Barkol grassland in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2017. With an altitude of 1,650 metres, the Barkol grassland is the second largest grassland of Xinjiang. The improvement of ecological environment benefits from the ecological projects implemented by local government. (Xinhua/Pulati)

Sheep graze at the Barkol grassland in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2017. With an altitude of 1,650 metres, the Barkol grassland is the second largest grassland of Xinjiang. The improvement of ecological environment benefits from the ecological projects implemented by local government. (Xinhua/Pulati)

Photo taken on July 24, 2017 shows the scenery of the Barkol grassland in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With an altitude of 1,650 metres, the Barkol grassland is the second largest grassland of Xinjiang. The improvement of ecological environment benefits from the ecological projects implemented by local government. (Xinhua/Pulati)

Cattle graze at the Barkol grassland in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2017. With an altitude of 1,650 metres, the Barkol grassland is the second largest grassland of Xinjiang. The improvement of ecological environment benefits from the ecological projects implemented by local government. (Xinhua/Pulati)