Ram Nath Kovind sworn in as India's 14th president

Indian newly elected President Ram Nath Kovind (2nd R, front) arrives at Presidential Palace after his sworn-in ceremony in New Delhi, July 25, 2017. Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as India's 14th president on Tuesday. (xinhua/Partha Sarkar)

Indian newly elected president Ram Nath Kovind (3rd R, front) and his predecessor Pranab Mukherjee (2nd R, front) wave at Presidential Palace after the sworn-in ceremony in New Delhi, July 25, 2017. Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as India's 14th president on Tuesday. (xinhua/Partha Sarkar)

Indian newly elected president Ram Nath Kovind (2nd R, front) arrives at Presidential Palace after his sworn-in ceremony in New Delhi, July 25, 2017. Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as India's 14th president on Tuesday. (xinhua/Partha Sarkar)

Indian newly elected President Ram Nath Kovind inspects guards of honor at Presidential Palace after his sworn-in ceremony in New Delhi, July 25, 2017. Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as India's 14th president on Tuesday. (xinhua/Partha Sarkar)