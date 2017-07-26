Blossoming flowers in Canberra, Australia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/26 9:07:27

Photo taken on July 25, 2017 shows plum blossoms in full bloom during the winter of southern hemisphere in Canberra's Beijing Garden, Australia. (Xinhua/Justin Qian)


 

Photo taken on July 25, 2017 shows golden wattles, Australian national flower, in full bloom during the winter of southern hemisphere in Canberra, Australia. (Xinhua/Justin Qian)


 

