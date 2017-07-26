Bohai Mohe embroidery exhibition held in NE China

A craftswoman displays weaving Bohai Mohe embroidery at Museum of Heilongjiang Province at Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 25, 2017. A Bohai Mohe embroidery exhibition was held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A girl looks at the work during Bohai Mohe embroidery exhibition at Museum of Heilongjiang Province at Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 25, 2017. The embroidery exhibition was held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Craftswomen display weaving Bohai Mohe embroidery at Museum of Heilongjiang Province at Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 25, 2017. A Bohai Mohe embroidery exhibition was held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A craftswoman displays weaving Bohai Mohe embroidery at Museum of Heilongjiang Province at Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 25, 2017. A Bohai Mohe embroidery exhibition was held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)