World's largest bronze drum excavated in Guangxi

A visitor looks at a bronze drum on display at the Anthropology Museum of Guangxi in Nanning City, capital of South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 25, 2017. The drum with cloud and thunder patterns was excavated at Guangxi’s Beiliu city. The drum measuring 165 centimeters in diameter and weighing about 300 kilograms is the largest in the world found in all of archaeological history. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

