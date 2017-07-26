Russian Air Force joins 'Air Darts' pilot competition in China

A soldier assigned to the Russian Aerospace Forces signals a Russian SU-35 fighter jet to taxi on the runway at a military airfield in northeast China during a flight training exercise in preparation for the Aviadarts event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2017. (Photo/81.cn)

A Russian IL-76 transport aircraft leads SU-30 and SU-35 fighter jets attached to the Russian Aerospace Forces fly over the sky in formation during a flight training exercise at a military airfield in northeast China. They are in preparation for the Aviadarts event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2017 to be held in China from July 30 to August 12, 2017. (Photo/81.cn)

Ka-52 attack helicopters attached to the Russian Aerospace Forces land at a touch-down zone at a military training base in northeast China during a flight training exercise in preparation for the Aviadarts event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2017. (Photo/81.cn)

Ka-52 attack helicopters attached to the Russian Aerospace Forces prepare to land at a temporary landing area during a flight training exercise in preparation for the Aviadarts event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2017. (Photo/81.cn)

A SU-35 fighter jet attached to the Russian Aerospace Forces taxis on the runway after landing at a military airfield in northeast China during a flight training exercise in preparation for the Aviadarts event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2017. (Photo/81.cn)

A SU-25 attack aircraft attached to the Russian Aerospace Forces taxis towards the runway at a military airfield in northeast China during a flight training exercise in preparation for the Aviadarts event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2017. (Photo/81.cn)