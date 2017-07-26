Happy birthday:



You are bound to run into problems if you do not pay proper attention to your finances. Take some time out to gather the family together and hammer out a workable budget. Education will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 0, 4, 7, 13, 19.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Flexibility will be the key to success today. Remember to go with the flow instead of demanding that the tides follow your schedule. Obstacles will not be a problem unless you choose to make them one. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Look before you leap. Getting involved with someone who has different values and beliefs may seem exciting right now, but serious ramifications are likely to develop further down the road. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Using your imagination will help make a long and boring day more entertaining for you. If you let your creative side take control, you may discover some new and more effective ways to handle tasks. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Trouble may be brewing at work. Someone may be trying to steal your thunder when it comes to particular project. Don't hesitate to speak out and let your bosses understand the contributions you have made. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will be in for some fun if you decide to cook for dinner instead of ordering out. A friendly disagreement might turn into a full-on argument if you do not take care with the way you phrase things. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You shouldn't rely exclusively on your gut instincts today. Proper research will be required if you want to make the right choices. A romantic relationship is about to reach a brand new level of intimacy. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Making deals will prove far trickier than usual today. Do not make any written commitments without first consulting a lawyer. Love is in the air tonight. This will be a good time for a date night with your significant other. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You may have to deal with a number of personal challenges today. Do not allow anyone to draw you into a futile battle of wills. Pick and choose your fights carefully and save your energy for pursuits that are really worth your while. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



It's one of those days when you're likely to end up in the middle of a very bad situation, so it might be a good idea to keep your head down until things blow over. Money matters should be a major focus. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your business luck is on the decline. Any joint financial ventures or business deals you agree to today may not turn out the way you want them to. A friend may be in need of a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



It is natural to want more out of life, but if you are constantly in pursuit of something else, you will not have time to appreciate what you already have. Remember to stop and smell the roses from time to time. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although you have your eye on a promotion, fate is pointing you in another direction altogether. An unexpected opportunity is heading your way. ✭✭✭✭