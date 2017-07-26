Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/26

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Lockable metal fastener

  5 Run out, as insurance

 10 White-hat wearer

 14 Composer Stravinsky

 15 Involving the ears

 16 Raise one's voice

 17 Pack freight onboard

 18 Reek

 19 Indonesian tourist locale

 20 What a backward model does with a magazine?

 23 Brazen bank theft

 24 "___ you glad?"

 25 Dry-eyes solution

 28 Warbled

 30 Satanic doings

 31 Muralist Rivera

 33 Recess, as water

 36 What the backward search team did in an English county?

 40 Rd. relative

 41 Hockey arenas

 42 Invisible emanation

 43 B.A. word

 44 Not working

 46 Brother of Harpo

 49 Small drupes

 51 What the  backward professional adjective writer had?

 57 Steam up

 58 Pint-sized

 59 Second word of a Dickens title

 60 Desirable change, sometimes

 61 Chelsea currency

 62 Horrific 2004 hurricane

 63 Bungle (with "up")

 64 Speak with a foul mouth

 65 Sit-and-sip place

DOWN

  1 Cutlass feature

  2 Culture gelatin

  3 Kind of jerk

  4 Prepare a new wine for drinking

  5 Famous TV dog

  6 Sights along the highway

  7 Make a hard copy

  8 Balanced mentally

  9 Big creatures in the forest

 10 Sci-fi film extra, sometimes

 11 Cast overhead

 12 Barkin of Hollywood

 13 Act the coquet

 21 A real doll

 22 Birchbark vessel

 25 Night time, in Italy

 26 Tel ___

 27 Vitality

 28 Very brief time periods

 29 "How gross!"

 31 Thunderous noises

 32 Squid's defense

 33 Madam's sewing case

 34 Swiss canton

 35 Be a blowhard

 37 Shortstop's bobble and drop

 38 Droll humor

 39 Enjoying the inflicting of pain

 43 What a correct password ensures

 44 One involved in a prison uprising

 45 Hotel kin

 46 Circular storage medium

 47 German poet Heinrich

 48 Man and Skye

 49 Make reparations, e.g.

 50 About, in dating

 52 Thoroughfares to the web

 53 "Is it ever hot!"

 54 Coffee, in slang

 55 Lemony Snicket Count

 56 Caesar's "well"

solution



 



