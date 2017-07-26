puzzle
ACROSS
1 Lockable metal fastener
5 Run out, as insurance
10 White-hat wearer
14 Composer Stravinsky
15 Involving the ears
16 Raise one's voice
17 Pack freight onboard
18 Reek
19 Indonesian tourist locale
20 What a backward model does with a magazine?
23 Brazen bank theft
24 "___ you glad?"
25 Dry-eyes solution
28 Warbled
30 Satanic doings
31 Muralist Rivera
33 Recess, as water
36 What the backward search team did in an English county?
40 Rd. relative
41 Hockey arenas
42 Invisible emanation
43 B.A. word
44 Not working
46 Brother of Harpo
49 Small drupes
51 What the backward professional adjective writer had?
57 Steam up
58 Pint-sized
59 Second word of a Dickens title
60 Desirable change, sometimes
61 Chelsea currency
62 Horrific 2004 hurricane
63 Bungle (with "up")
64 Speak with a foul mouth
65 Sit-and-sip place
DOWN
1 Cutlass feature
2 Culture gelatin
3 Kind of jerk
4 Prepare a new wine for drinking
5 Famous TV dog
6 Sights along the highway
7 Make a hard copy
8 Balanced mentally
9 Big creatures in the forest
10 Sci-fi film extra, sometimes
11 Cast overhead
12 Barkin of Hollywood
13 Act the coquet
21 A real doll
22 Birchbark vessel
25 Night time, in Italy
26 Tel ___
27 Vitality
28 Very brief time periods
29 "How gross!"
31 Thunderous noises
32 Squid's defense
33 Madam's sewing case
34 Swiss canton
35 Be a blowhard
37 Shortstop's bobble and drop
38 Droll humor
39 Enjoying the inflicting of pain
43 What a correct password ensures
44 One involved in a prison uprising
45 Hotel kin
46 Circular storage medium
47 German poet Heinrich
48 Man and Skye
49 Make reparations, e.g.
50 About, in dating
52 Thoroughfares to the web
53 "Is it ever hot!"
54 Coffee, in slang
55 Lemony Snicket Count
56 Caesar's "well"
