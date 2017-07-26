puzzle





ACROSS



1 Lockable metal fastener



5 Run out, as insurance



10 White-hat wearer



14 Composer Stravinsky



15 Involving the ears



16 Raise one's voice



17 Pack freight onboard



18 Reek



19 Indonesian tourist locale



20 What a backward model does with a magazine?



23 Brazen bank theft



24 "___ you glad?"



25 Dry-eyes solution



28 Warbled



30 Satanic doings



31 Muralist Rivera



33 Recess, as water



36 What the backward search team did in an English county?



40 Rd. relative



41 Hockey arenas



42 Invisible emanation



43 B.A. word



44 Not working



46 Brother of Harpo



49 Small drupes



51 What the backward professional adjective writer had?



57 Steam up



58 Pint-sized



59 Second word of a Dickens title



60 Desirable change, sometimes



61 Chelsea currency



62 Horrific 2004 hurricane



63 Bungle (with "up")



64 Speak with a foul mouth



65 Sit-and-sip place

DOWN



1 Cutlass feature



2 Culture gelatin



3 Kind of jerk



4 Prepare a new wine for drinking



5 Famous TV dog



6 Sights along the highway



7 Make a hard copy



8 Balanced mentally



9 Big creatures in the forest



10 Sci-fi film extra, sometimes



11 Cast overhead



12 Barkin of Hollywood



13 Act the coquet



21 A real doll



22 Birchbark vessel



25 Night time, in Italy



26 Tel ___



27 Vitality



28 Very brief time periods



29 "How gross!"



31 Thunderous noises



32 Squid's defense



33 Madam's sewing case



34 Swiss canton



35 Be a blowhard



37 Shortstop's bobble and drop



38 Droll humor



39 Enjoying the inflicting of pain



43 What a correct password ensures



44 One involved in a prison uprising



45 Hotel kin



46 Circular storage medium



47 German poet Heinrich



48 Man and Skye



49 Make reparations, e.g.



50 About, in dating



52 Thoroughfares to the web



53 "Is it ever hot!"



54 Coffee, in slang



55 Lemony Snicket Count



56 Caesar's "well"





