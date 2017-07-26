Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

distract (oneself) from boredom



解闷



(jiěmèn)

A: Last week the temperature was continually high, while over the past few days it has always been raining, making it impossible for me to go outside. I'm so bored.



上周持续高温, 这几天又一直下雨, 搞得我没法去户外, 可把我给闷坏了。



(shànɡzhōu chíxù ɡāowēn, zhè jǐtiān yòu yīzhí xiàyǔ, ɡǎo de wǒ méifǎ qù hùwài, kě bǎ wǒ ɡěi mènhuài le.)

B: You can always read at home to distract yourself from boredom, or turn on the TV and watch a show.



你可以在家看书解闷啊, 或者打开电视看个剧。



(nǐ kěyǐ zàijiā kànshū jiěmèn a, huòzhě dǎkāi diànshì kàn ɡè jù.)

A: That's far too much strain on the eyes, I'd rather just play chess with my granddad at home.



这些都太费眼睛了, 我还是在家和爷爷下棋吧。



(zhèxiē dōu tài fèi yǎnjīnɡ le, wǒ háishì zàijiā hé yéyé xiàqí ba.)

B: I myself find chess too stressful, I'd rather go play video games.



我就觉得下棋伤神, 我还是去打游戏吧。



(wǒ jiù juéde xiàqí shānɡshén, wǒ háishì qù dǎyóuxì ba.)