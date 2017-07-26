S.Korea says no deadline in dialogue overtures to DPRK

South Korea's unification ministry said Wednesday that there has been no deadline set for its earlier dialogue overtures to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Unification Ministry spokesman Baek Tae-hyun told a regular press briefing that no deadline has been set for talks with the DPRK though Pyongyang had yet to respond to its earlier dialogue offers.
The spokesman said South Korea would calmly and composedly await the DPRK's positive response.
South Korea had earlier this month proposed to the DPRK for holding military talks to stop all hostile acts near the military demarcation line (MDL) dividing the two sides.
Seoul also offered to have a separate dialogue with the DPRK to discuss the reunion of families of the two sides, who have been separated since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in armistice, not a peace treaty.
Pyongyang has been mum about the dialogue overtures until earlier in the morning.
The dialogue offers came as follow-up measures to South Korean President Moon Jae-in
's "Korean Peninsula
Peace Initiative," which was announced earlier this month in Berlin, Germany.
Concerns emerged here about possible DPRK moves on July 27 to mark the 64th anniversary of the armistice agreement that halted the Korean War in 1953.
The Korean Peninsula is technically at a state of war as the three-year fratricidal war ended in ceasefire.