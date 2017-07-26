Beach half marathon opens in Tangshan

Photo: Courtesy of Tangshan International Travelling Beach Half Marathon

The third Tangshan International Travelling Beach Half Marathon kicked off at Tangshan, Hebei Province on July 23, drawing the participation of 1,000 runners worldwide to experience the running competition on the iconic beach side. Sang Nicolas Kiprotich from Kenya seized the victory in the men's team, and the winner from the women's team was China's Zhang Lijun.Different from ordinary marathons held on roads, the participants of this marathon had the tough and joyful experience of running on the soft sand.