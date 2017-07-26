The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou presents Titanic Exhibition

A guestroom overlooking the river in The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou

To commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Titanic, the Guangdong Museum is presenting Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition this summer. The exhibition displays more than 300 cultural relics salvaged from the Atlantic Ocean to resonate the gripping history and stories of the legendary ship. From July 24 until October 13, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou offers guests an opportunity to experience this rare exhibition.Guests can enjoy the Summer Vacation Exhibition Tour packages, which include overnight accommodations in a spacious room overlooking the city skyline or Pearl River, daily breakfast, two admission tickets to the exhibition and late check-out at 3 pm. The price of the package starts at 1,488 yuan ($220).Guangdong Museum is honored to present Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in China for the first time. The cultural relics displayed are salvaged from the Atlantic Ocean, from a depth of more than 4,000 meters. The Titanic's compelling stories are told through authentic artifacts and recreations of the ship's interior. Delicate bottles of perfume, china bearing the logo of the White Star Line, and many other objects collected from the wreck site offer poignant connections to lives abruptly ended or forever changed by one of the world's greatest maritime tragedies.Educational, emotionally stirring and appropriate for all ages, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the story of the Titanic, paying homage to the indomitable force of the human spirit in the face of tragedy.Located alongside the Pearl River, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou is just a stone's throw away from Guangdong Museum. The luxurious rooms feature elegant raw wood flooring with soft, fine wool carpet and marble bathrooms and provide stunning city or river views. Upgrade to the Club Level for a minimum additional 400 yuan and enjoy an unforgettable luxury experience. The Club Lounge, located on the 33rd floor, combines comprehensive personalized service with exclusive amenities, an unparalleled 270-degree panoramic view of the Pearl River and charming city scenery of Zhujiang New Town.Situated in the new CBD Pearl River New City of Tianhe district, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou is a luxury destination in the southern China hub. Distinctive services and facilities include 351 guest rooms, 91 luxury-serviced apartments, five restaurants and lounges serving Cantonese and Western favorites and special cigars and wines. An extensive health club and The Ritz-Carlton Spa rejuvenate body and mind. In addition, extensive catering and meeting facilities span over 3,300 square meters, including a large Grand Ballroom that measures 1,209 square meters.